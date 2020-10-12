Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Best Psychological Facts & Personality Development for Android

By JSR App Studios Free

Developer's Description

By JSR App Studios

Psychology facts everyone should read, and some of them might surprise you learning.

Psychology is the study of people's behavior, performance, and mental operations. It also refers to the application of the knowledge, which can be used to understand events, treat mental health issues, and improve education, employment, and relationships.

Psychology is involved in various areas of study and application in different subjects. Psychology is very important especially because it deals with the study of the mental processes and behavior at the same time. It is also applied in our daily lives and in many things.

Learning something new about yourself is always interesting and entertaining. And understanding the psychology behind the way we behave, treat others, and express ourselves can be even more appealing.

Did You Know Facts: Read them below.

We have compiled a list of the most surprising psychology facts that can help you better understand yourself and others.

Categories include as below:

psychology facts about personality

psychology facts about love

psychology facts about students

psychology facts about emotions

psychology facts people

psychology facts about girls

psychology facts about dreams

psychological facts about yourself

psychological facts about human behavior

psychological facts about sleep

psychological facts about women

psychological facts about social media

psychological facts about men

psychological facts about animals

psychological facts about Anger

psychological facts about Brain

Thanks for downloading.

Disclaimer: The data collected is provided free of charge for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of whatsoever for accuracy, validity, availability, or fitness for any purpose. Use at your own risk.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now