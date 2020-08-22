Complete Nunchaku Tutorials Available on This App:

- 5 Basic Tips and Techniques For Beginners

- Advance Nuchaku Tricks

- Against Katana

- Amu Ashi Dachi

- Assembling Loop Nunchakus

- Benefits Of Nunchaku Training

- Classic 2 Holes Nunchaku Cording

- Cobra Hand Switching Technique

- Comparing Batons and Nunchucks

- Describing an 8 pattern in the air

- Gripping the nunchaku

- Guard position with nunchaku captured under the arm

- High guard in front of the body

- Kurosu Ashi Dachi

- List of Nunchuck Techniques

- Low guard in front of the body

- Manipulating Around the Body

- Middle guard in front of the body

- And many more...

App Features:

Tablet support

100% Free apps

Easy to use

Fast Loading

Responsive Design

User friendly interface

DISCLAIMER

The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. All copyright and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. The images in this application are collected from around the web, if we are in breach of copyright, please let us know and it will be removed as soon as possible.