Best Forex Signals Free & Premium 400 pip in week for Android

By Abood Faridi Free

Developer's Description

By Abood Faridi

Make 100 pips every day with this application and enjoy your profit.

Some of the features of this application :

Free Signals:

You can find completely free signals in the application most of the times, without any ads or interference.

Notification and Alert:

With these features, you will be notified at the moment of signal start and you will not miss any trades. Signal start, signal output, and changes are displayed in the notifications section.

Active trade results:

You can be informed of the result of all signals in the application without referring to the broker and enter the transaction at the appropriate point.

Buy/Sell Signals:

The signals are very simple and you will notice them at a glance.

Live Currency Charts:

Quality charts in the application with several different modes with support for all indicators (ZigZag, Ichimoku and...).

With Support for All Currencies:

Signals are provided for the following:

Currency pairs include:

Gold XAUUSD , USDJPY , USDCHF ,USDCAD , US30 , NZDUSD , GBPUSD , GBPNZD , GBPJPY , GBPCHF , GBPCAD , GBPAUD , ERUUSD , EURJPY , ERUGBP , ERUCHF , ERUCAD , ERUAUD , CHFJPY , CADCHF , CADJPY , AUDUSD , AUDCHF , AUDCAD And...

Cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies include:

Bitcoin BTCUSD , Ethereum ETHUSD , XRPUSD And...

About Forex Signal application:

1) Unlimited free best signals

2) Easy to use, no ads

3) Daily signals with SL and TP

4) Risk-free to minimize losses

5) All signals are checked by a Best dedicated team

6) Best Signals Transactions are based on fundamental and technical analysis

Warning:

Forex trading and commodities have a potential high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

A high level of leverage can be both for traders and against traders.

Before investing in Forex, you should carefully consider your goals, previous experiences and level of risk.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.4

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

