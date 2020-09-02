Sign in to add and modify your software
Ciao! Mr. Berlusconi is here to entertain you like presidents Putin and Obama. In the main scene you are in Mr. Berlusconis private office with a window view straight to Pisa tower and other presidents tease him right from behind of his window. Several mini-games are included and added regularly.
FEATURES
- Scenes with participation of other famous politicians,
- Make Mr. Berlusconi react on your screen taps and voice,
- Play Film! Film! Film!" and find Berlusconi in frames,
- Make Flying Berlusconi go as far as possible,
- Find smiles in Funny Face game,
- Train your brain with the help of our memory game.
Earn more coins and unlock more mini games.