**** New: Check fare for your routes ****

Transit routes, Online and Offline departures timetable and maps for U-bahn, S-bahn, Bus, Tram, Ferry from BVG, VBB, DB and many more! The MUST have application when you are in Berlin Brandenburg.

Public transit time for all stops in the city even WITHOUT INTERNET. Check transit plans, search stations, departure lines and navigate to them in offline mode.

Navigate your city with optimal transit routes, hassle-free using Trains, Metro, Subway, Buses, Trams, Ferries / boats, Underground.

It is the best friend and guide for locals as well as tourists or foreigners! Your all-in-one public transport companion in the city. It is fastest and simplest app for urban commuters for daily needs.

OFFLINE TRANSIT DEPARTURE TIME

Across all stations and departures in your city as provided by local transportation agencies. Integrated information of the timetable, latest and up to date offline data. Updated regularly to make your navigation safe and convenient.

TRANSITS NEARBY

Get up to date transit departures for day and night at all stations on the map and nearby. View the station location on the map. Select station to see all future departures and more details.

All STATIONS AND LINES

Complete searchable list of all stations with addresses and connections in the city and region. Search for any line, check all stops and jump to any stop - All available offline.

FUTURE DEPARTURE TIMES

Change your travel time and date and get the departure times at any station. Helps in predicting your travel time well in advance.

TRANSIT NETWORK MAP FOR OFFLINE USE

No internet? No problem! Official and approved transit network maps available in your application. View network plans even when there is no connectivity. Day and night network maps to make your travel safe even during odd hours.

Special maps (such as airport, downtowns, regional, weekend) are also included if available.

TARIFF INFORMATION

Check out tariff information in your city right from the menu. The application has quick fare, ticket, pass and other discounts or offer information in offline or online mode.

SEARCH PLACES AND GO

Search places or location of interest and get nearby departures to that place. Search and get transit route to the places, from your location or between any two locations.

Guaranteed accurate places and route data from Google but still preserving your privacy. The simplest, fastest and the best journey planner available.

GO HOME / WORK FASTER

With dedicated shortcut button to home and work, get public transport route to your destination in just one tap with estimated time and delays. Pick your current location on the map and set as Home or Work in single step. That's easy!

SAVE YOUR PLACES AND TRIPS

Save your places as Home or Work or even with any custom name, for example to your contact name, school, hotel, university.

Save your frequent trips with any custom name and calculate routes faster. Just open route planner, select your saved trip and go!

IN YOUR LANGUAGE

Available in 30+ major languages including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Turkish, Hindi, Chinese, Vietnamese and more.

FAST AND FURIOUS

All these with lightning speed. Very quick is getting all your departures and routes even without internet. This free application saves a lot of time and money.

If you're looking for online version with real time information and actual delays, try SwashApps's free 'City Transit - Real-time departures and routes' on Google play store.

COVERAGE

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), VBB Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (VBB), Deutsche Bahn (DB) transfers for entire Berlin Brandenburg including following districts:

Barnim

Dahme-Spreewald

Elbe-Elster

Havelland

Mrkisch-Oderland

Oberhavel

Oberspreewald-Lausitz

Oder-Spree

Ostprignitz-Ruppin

Potsdam-Mittelmark

Prignitz

Spree-Neie

Teltow-Flming

Uckermark

Stadt Brandenburg an der Havel

Stadt Cottbus

Stadt. Frankfurt (Oder)

Stadt Potsdam