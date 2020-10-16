Sign in to add and modify your software
With the Benny Blanco's mobile app, ordering food for takeout has never been easier. Scroll through our easy-to-navigate menu, select the dishes that strike your fancy, specify any special instructions, submit your payment information securely - and then sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready.
Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Benny Blanco's app free for iPhone today.
With the Benny Blanco's app you can:
- Browse the restaurant menu and see all customizable options up front
- View the restaurant location, hours, and contact information
- Select from saved delivery addresses
- Place future food orders up to seven days in advance
- Store credit card information securely
- Check out faster with Apple Pay