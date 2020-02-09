Join the magical world of Ben and Hollys Little Kingdom in this official preschool app.

Inspired by the charming and popular TV Show, Ben & Hollys magical app allows little players to have fun whilst flying with Princess Holly or with Ben riding on Gaston the ladybird.

Big Star Fun features a range of interactive games carefully designed for the younger player, with lots of help and encouragement from the Wise Old Elf along the way. Plus theres a special sticker book to create pictures using character stickers awarded during play.

Featuring the characters and all the familiar music and sound effects from the TV show - this enchanting app offers children a fun and interactive experience they can enjoy time and time again.

Includes -

* COLLECTING STARS

* THROWING STICKS

* HIDING GAME

* SWEEPING LEAVES

* SPECIAL REWARDS STICKER BOOK PICTURE CREATOR

AGE SUITABILITY

Suitable for Ages: 3 to 6

PRODUCT LANGUAGES

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Dutch

P2 KID SAFE APP

This is a P2 Kid Safe App. P2 Kid Safe apps DO NOT contain in-app purchasing or data gathering systems of any kind, meaning your children can safely play without fear of unwittingly purchasing app content or credits, or disclosing data about their playing habits, location or the device they are using.

P2 CUSTOMER CARE PLEDGE

We are committed to bringing all our customers the highest quality apps and aftercare service and are always looking for ways to improve our games so please get in touch if you have any suggestions or feedback. In the unlikely event that you experience a problem, please email our support team who are waiting to help you. Email us on support@p2games.co.uk you will usually receive a reply within 24 hours.

LOVE THE APP?

If your child likes the game, please leave a review or why not Gift the App to a special friend.

MORE EXCITING APPS

For details of other exciting interactive apps from P2 Games, please visit www.p2games.co.uk

BECOME A P2 GAMES FAN

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/p2games