Belushi's Backstage Pass for Android

By LOKE loyalty apps Free

Developer's Description

By LOKE loyalty apps

Earn points for every purchase at Belushi's Backstage Pass and start enjoying the benefits of our membership program today. We tailor rewards just for you. Choose when and how to make the most of our promotions.

The Belushi's Backstage Pass app will make the most of your in-store experience, allowing you to pay through your mobile via

Pay in-store

Order ahead

Order to your table

You will have access to

Exclusive offers

Personalised rewards

Surprise and delight promotions

Vouchers, saved offers, credit or item rewards

.so much more

No more carrying a physical loyalty card. Built by a world-leading app provider, LOKE, we use PCI compliant security to ensure your transactions and privacy is of the highest standard.

All major credit cards are accepted. Join today and start enjoying our dynamic rewards immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0.3

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 8.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

