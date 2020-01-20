A stimulating and dangerous love with handsome celebrities!?

Enter these men's dreams! Make them dizzy with sweet, sweet dreams... ""Beloved Nightmare"" otome game is back with a completely new edition!

[Story]

""I will take care of you.""

You are possessed by a succubus, and you must feed... on dreams! Enter men's dreams and lead them to temptation.

A doctor, a novelist, an idol... I will enter the dreams of these handsome celebrities and approach them in everyday life! But I have a feeling my life is going to become like a dream, too...

[Game Intro]

""Beloved Nightmare Plus"" is a visual novel that you can read using Scenario Tickets. According to the choice you make during the game, you'll get different endings to your love story!

There are even new Skill Missions where you can raise your Skills to increase your boyfriend's Affection. You'll be head over heels!

Try new coordinates choosing between cute and elegant Avatars, and get that Happy Ending!

The download is free, and the game is free to play! Let's have a good time dating some handsome celebrities!

[Characters Intro]

Ryo Iwase

Assertive x Doctor

He's a surgeon at the University Hospital. Cheerful, but a bit arrogant.

With a bit of twists and turns, he hires the protagonist as his housekeeper.

Soma Kujou

Fetish x Erotic Romance Writer

He writes erotic novels. He's a bit touchy and, overall, complicated.

He hires the protagonist as his housekeeper after an interview.

Hayato Takano

Tsundere x Idol

He's a model, a university student AND tsundere.

His fans won't leave him alone, so while he's camouflaged he hires the protagonist as an attendant.

Alp

A feminine succubus.

He was imprisoned in a sugar pot, but he is released as the protagonist breaks it.

He's weak, though, and he can only get stronger through the protagonist.

Kai

Alp's ex-boyfriend (?)

This game is for you if

You like handsome celebrities

You want to date a doctor, a novelist or an idol

If youre interested in handsome guys

If tsundere guys dont scare you

If you feel like you want to date someone

You like dating sims and otome games

If this is your first visual novel

If you like cute avatars

How to Play

You will receive 5 new Scenario Ticket every day. With every ticket you can play one scenario. Spend time with your boyfriend and get his Affection UP!

Make your choices and go on with the story. Its so easy!

Check the limited time events, too!

About otomedou (Otome games and Yaoi games maker)

Want some love? otomedou delivers.

Exciting love stories in a man-only high school, mysterious affairs with ghosts, forbidden experiences with an idol, making guys fall into temptation...

otomedou brings you all of this and more. These stories will make your heart beat so fast! Theres a game for everyone, from otome games to Yaoi games.

Info

Category/GenderDating sim

PurchasesFree registration Free to play (Item purchases available)

Companyotomedou

Scenarioideaflood

ArtworksYukari Hatoya