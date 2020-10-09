Early in the morning, Belle wake up in a rich fragrance. She open the windows and saw a lot of roses were blooming on the garden. And the bright pink reminder on the calendar reminds Belle that her mother's birthday is coming! Oh yes, these roses are my mother's favorite roses, because the grandmother said, my mother was born in the season which is in full blooming of roses too!

What birthday gift should I prepare for mummy? Mom told her before, she like Belle's handmade gifts most. Should I painting a picture for her? Belle's mother often see her painting works, so that's unlikely to be a surprise. Knit a glove? But the time was too late! It is frowned when Belle suddenly saw the ice cream maker. That's it! Mom likes to eat ice cream, but she think those sell in the store is not good enough, so she bought the machine. Yet ever bought later, my mother is always busy with her works, and not often used it. "We can just give my mother to be the most beautiful, the best to eat ice cream bar!" Belle can't wait any longer to start making the ice cream and feeling very exciting.

Proverb goes, "haste makes waste", Belle think this sentence is very reasonable. So, before she getting start, she had prepared every necessary materials - coffee, chocolate, milk, toffee, vanilla, baking soda, butter, sugar. Belle mix the ingredients according to the taste of her mother likes. Mom likes chocolate, so Belle added some chocolate; Her mother did not like the taste to be too sweet, then Belle put only a little sugar. Also, her mother often go out to buy ice cream on weekdays, so Belle decide to buy a giant ice cream for her mother. After that Belle added variety of ingredients to it and Belle opened the ice cream maker and just a while a few ice cream balls had come out. It looks so delicious. Belle put the ice cream balls on the cone and start to decorate it with candy, fruits, ribbons and many ingredients. Woo, so nice!

Jingle bell, door bell rang familiar, that's mummy came home from work. Belle carefully placed in the ice cream on the table, quietly stood on the mouth hanging wide smile, because her heart already knew, my mother certainly like this ice cream, because the gift is the intention to prepare the most beautiful gift !