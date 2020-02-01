DESCRIPTION

A convenient way to manage your Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connectors firmware and access release notes on the most recent update. Know your firmwares status every time you connect, you can even choose to receive notifications when an update is available. Learn more about your adapter, access the latest updates release note and connect with Belkin support through this single app.

Conveniently manage Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector firmware

Optimize Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector performance

Connect with Belkin support

Receive alerts when updates are available

Review update release notes within app