DESCRIPTION
A convenient way to manage your Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connectors firmware and access release notes on the most recent update. Know your firmwares status every time you connect, you can even choose to receive notifications when an update is available. Learn more about your adapter, access the latest updates release note and connect with Belkin support through this single app.
Conveniently manage Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector firmware
Optimize Ethernet + Power Adapter with Lightning Connector performance
Connect with Belkin support
Receive alerts when updates are available
Review update release notes within app
