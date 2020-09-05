Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Belgium - Belgi Radio Player: Listen FM Live Radio & internet podcasts for Belgien & Belgique people for iOS

By Le Anh Dung Free

Developer's Description

By Le Anh Dung

This app provides you with a free, simple and friendly app for all your iOS devices.

With the app, you can listen to live streaming of news, music, sports, talks, shows and other programs in Belgium.

One of the great features provided in this app is that this app support multitasking / background mode. This means that you can listen to any of your favorite radio channel and in the mean time, do other stuffs with your device such as reading books and browsing websites.

Listen, enjoy, and let your favorite radio channels and music accompany you anywhere anytime.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now