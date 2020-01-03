This app contains proven steps and strategies on how you can lose weight and become more healthy without having to go on a real diet. You see, the Mediterranean is not a real diet or similar to the many diets that involves eliminating carbs, eating a specific ratio of macronutrients, reducing the amount of a certain food in your meals, or eliminating a certain food. Rather, this diet is a lifestyle that involves eating food based on the traditional recipes, beverages, and dishes of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, along with physical activities, meals with family and friends, and drinking wine in moderation with the meals.

To put it simply, the Mediterranean diet is adopting the cooking style, cuisine, and eating habits of people from the Mediterranean. You will also discover how you can eat filling and delicious meals. Moreover, you will learn the advantages of packing your meals with veggies, fruits, nuts, legumes, and more. This app also contains helpful tips on how you can succeed in adopting the Mediterranean diet. Lastly, this app also provides you with a 14-day meal plan and 40 delicious Mediterranean-friendly recipes, which will help you get started right away!