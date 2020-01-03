X

Beginner's Guide & Cookbook To Mediterranean Diet for Android

By Kevin Ton Free

Developer's Description

By Kevin Ton

This app contains proven steps and strategies on how you can lose weight and become more healthy without having to go on a real diet. You see, the Mediterranean is not a real diet or similar to the many diets that involves eliminating carbs, eating a specific ratio of macronutrients, reducing the amount of a certain food in your meals, or eliminating a certain food. Rather, this diet is a lifestyle that involves eating food based on the traditional recipes, beverages, and dishes of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, along with physical activities, meals with family and friends, and drinking wine in moderation with the meals.

To put it simply, the Mediterranean diet is adopting the cooking style, cuisine, and eating habits of people from the Mediterranean. You will also discover how you can eat filling and delicious meals. Moreover, you will learn the advantages of packing your meals with veggies, fruits, nuts, legumes, and more. This app also contains helpful tips on how you can succeed in adopting the Mediterranean diet. Lastly, this app also provides you with a 14-day meal plan and 40 delicious Mediterranean-friendly recipes, which will help you get started right away!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping