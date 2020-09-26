Sign in to add and modify your software
Beginner Workout Program
# Chest
- Bench Press
- Incline Dumbbell Press
- Machine Fly
- Push-up
# Back
- Seated Cable Row
- Lat Pull Down
- Machine Row
- Bent Over Dumbbell Row
# Shoulder
- Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press
- Lateral Raise
- Front Raise
- Machine Shoulder Press
# Legs
- Squat
- Leg Curl
- Leg Extension
- Leg Press
# Arms
- Barbell Bicep Curl
- Dumbbell Skull Crushers
- Triceps Extension
- Dumbbell Hammer Curl
- Preacher Curl
- Bent Over Arm Extension