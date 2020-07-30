Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Beer Crawl Australia - Craft Beer Breweries & Bars for Android

By Crawl Media Free

Developer's Description

By Crawl Media

100 % AUSTRALIAN made and owned.

Directory & map of Australian Breweries and Craft beer venues

- Create a free account, or just jump in with a single click

- Log how many standard drinks you have had and calories consumed. - drink responsibly.

- Track where you have and havent been, and discover new places

- Use the supercharged search function to find the perfect venue

If an Australian craft beer venue directory and a beer tracking app had a baby, and that baby had a whole lot of awesome superpowers, Beer Crawl would be it.

Its the answer to the important questions in life:

What if you could go on a pub crawl to all new places, and be confident that theyd serve good beer?

What is currently open near me, when will it close?

What if you could record a life-long list of venues youve visited and beers youve tried?

And better still what if you could see a list of venues and beers you still want to try?

This app was built with the following key features in mind:

All the important information at a glance sometimes you just want to quickly see what a place has to offer, not spend 10 minutes reading to find out.

complete list of venues that serve good beer, not just those that can afford to pay a monthly subscription to be on a directory.

Plan day visits and more

We developed Beer Crawl to assist travellers finding good beer bars and breweries by location close to you, your path or destination. You can filter by venue features, venue type and opening hours.

Our site offers a means to tick off beers and bars, and mark the ones you love.

Can't remember a great beer or bar that you visited? We've got it covered.

Simply create a free account to log all beers you have tried and places you have visited... More importantly, what craft beer you are yet to try, and craft beer bars and breweries that you have yet to visit.

Heading out? We recommend:

i. visiting only 1-2 venues on an outing to get a good feel of the place and offerings.

ii. a good feed and plenty of water. A better pallet = better tasting beer.

iii. designated Driver or responsible method of transport.

Beer Crawl is your good beer travel companion.

Discover more - crawl in your own time. Get Crawling!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now