100 % AUSTRALIAN made and owned.

Directory & map of Australian Breweries and Craft beer venues

- Create a free account, or just jump in with a single click

- Log how many standard drinks you have had and calories consumed. - drink responsibly.

- Track where you have and havent been, and discover new places

- Use the supercharged search function to find the perfect venue

If an Australian craft beer venue directory and a beer tracking app had a baby, and that baby had a whole lot of awesome superpowers, Beer Crawl would be it.

Its the answer to the important questions in life:

What if you could go on a pub crawl to all new places, and be confident that theyd serve good beer?

What is currently open near me, when will it close?

What if you could record a life-long list of venues youve visited and beers youve tried?

And better still what if you could see a list of venues and beers you still want to try?

This app was built with the following key features in mind:

All the important information at a glance sometimes you just want to quickly see what a place has to offer, not spend 10 minutes reading to find out.

complete list of venues that serve good beer, not just those that can afford to pay a monthly subscription to be on a directory.

Plan day visits and more

We developed Beer Crawl to assist travellers finding good beer bars and breweries by location close to you, your path or destination. You can filter by venue features, venue type and opening hours.

Our site offers a means to tick off beers and bars, and mark the ones you love.

Can't remember a great beer or bar that you visited? We've got it covered.

Simply create a free account to log all beers you have tried and places you have visited... More importantly, what craft beer you are yet to try, and craft beer bars and breweries that you have yet to visit.

Heading out? We recommend:

i. visiting only 1-2 venues on an outing to get a good feel of the place and offerings.

ii. a good feed and plenty of water. A better pallet = better tasting beer.

iii. designated Driver or responsible method of transport.

Beer Crawl is your good beer travel companion.

Discover more - crawl in your own time. Get Crawling!