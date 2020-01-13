Stay connected with Beaver Dam Baptist Church from anywhere with the Beaver Dam Baptist Church App! With the app you can:

- Follow along with the sermon on Sunday mornings using the interactive sermon outline. With the outline, you can take personal notes on any section of the sermon, and once the sermon is finished, you can email the outline to yourself and your personal notes will be inline where you took them.

- Stream or download Beaver Dam Baptist Church audio sermons and share any message by text, email, or on social media.

- Stay up to date with everything happening at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with the in-app calendar. Using the calendar, you can view additional details for events and even register for an event when applicable.

- Access the Beaver Dam Baptist Church worship playlist.