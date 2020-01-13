X

Beaver Dam Baptist Church | KY for iOS

By Aperture Interactive LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Aperture Interactive LLC

Stay connected with Beaver Dam Baptist Church from anywhere with the Beaver Dam Baptist Church App! With the app you can:

- Follow along with the sermon on Sunday mornings using the interactive sermon outline. With the outline, you can take personal notes on any section of the sermon, and once the sermon is finished, you can email the outline to yourself and your personal notes will be inline where you took them.

- Stream or download Beaver Dam Baptist Church audio sermons and share any message by text, email, or on social media.

- Stay up to date with everything happening at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with the in-app calendar. Using the calendar, you can view additional details for events and even register for an event when applicable.

- Access the Beaver Dam Baptist Church worship playlist.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping