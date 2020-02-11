X

Beautiful Islamic Ringtones Best Arabic Music and Muslim Sound.s Collection for iPhone for iOS

Developer's Description

Refresh your iPhone with some Beautiful Islamic Ringtones and enjoy listening to religious melodies whenever you device rings. This is the Best Arabic Music and Muslim Sounds Collection for iPhone that you will love. Download it for free, choose your favorites and set your new default ringtone now!

Beautiful Islamic Ringtones app features:

Intuitive app interface.

Original Muslim and Arabic music.

Cool ringtones, sms notification sounds, alarm, and reminder alerts

High quality mp3 sounds for iPhone.

Choose a category and discover the best ringtones.

Easy to use: tap once for sound preview and hold to set your ringtone.

Share your ringtones on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Beautiful religious ringtones!

This collection of melodious ringing tones makes you feel relaxed and it soothes your sense. Refresh your mood daily with the most wonderful ringtones ever. Select your default ringtone, caller ID tones, SMS notification sounds, alarm clock sound, reminder alert, and more. These relaxing Islamic tunes are carefully selected to praise the greatness of Allah and Prophet Muhammad. Download Beautiful Islamic Ringtones now for free and enjoy these lovely prayer ringtones.

