Beasts & Monsters for iOS

By Nalycan AS Free

Developer's Description

CAUTION: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE!

This game is an extremely addictive pixel art adventure game. No more walking around outside in the cold. Now you can catch all your favourite beasts and monsters without even leaving your livingroom. Stay alive for as long as you can to reach the top of the leaderboard! Collect coins to unlock more wizards, spell books, magical wands and more. Try to always maintain full energy for the special super wizard attack. Fight to free the Pixel Kingdom from the pesky Beasts and Monsters!

Beasts and Monsters Features:

Easy to play, addictive and challenging!

Retro look, pixel graphics

Endless arcade gameplay

Fast-paced retro music and superb pixel animations

Collect gold coins to unlock Wizards, spell books, magical wands and more

Enter the woods and castles to catch all Beasts and Monsters

Hundreds of Beasts and Monsters

Record your battle and share with the world

GameCenter, Achievements, Twitter

Future updates will bring you even more Wizards, Beasts and Monsters.

Have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.6

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

