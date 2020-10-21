Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
CAUTION: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE!
This game is an extremely addictive pixel art adventure game. No more walking around outside in the cold. Now you can catch all your favourite beasts and monsters without even leaving your livingroom. Stay alive for as long as you can to reach the top of the leaderboard! Collect coins to unlock more wizards, spell books, magical wands and more. Try to always maintain full energy for the special super wizard attack. Fight to free the Pixel Kingdom from the pesky Beasts and Monsters!
Beasts and Monsters Features:
Easy to play, addictive and challenging!
Retro look, pixel graphics
Endless arcade gameplay
Fast-paced retro music and superb pixel animations
Collect gold coins to unlock Wizards, spell books, magical wands and more
Enter the woods and castles to catch all Beasts and Monsters
Hundreds of Beasts and Monsters
Record your battle and share with the world
GameCenter, Achievements, Twitter
Future updates will bring you even more Wizards, Beasts and Monsters.
Have fun!