The Beagle app helps to track, locate and remind you of your most important items: your keys, wallet, phone, etc. Use the Beagle app together with the Beagle tracking device and never leave home (or the restaurant) without your wallet again!

The Beagle app is easy and intuitive:

Attach the small Beagle tracking device to an important item like your keys.

Pair the Beagle device to your smartphone. Your phone and your keys are now linked.

Use FIND Mode to trigger an auditory alert to help you locate your misplaced keys.

Use MAP Mode to map the last location the Beagle app was connected to your keys.

Use TETHER Mode to sound an alert before you leave your keys behind. Prevent the lose of your personal items.

Use SEARCH PARTY to take advantage of the growing community of Beagle users. Report a Beagle lost and receive a location notification when another Beagle user comes into range of your lost Beagle.

DETAILS:

The app uses Bluetooth technology to pair your Beagle tracking device to your smartphone/tablet

Maximum range 120 ft.

The app uses Location Services to record the last known location of your Beagle

Works with iPhone 4 and newer, iPad 3rd gen and newer, iPad Mini, iPod Touch 5th gen.

What's new in version 1.0.9

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
