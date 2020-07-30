Beacon Pharmaceuticals is a Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company that develops generic version of drug and commercializes therapeutics.

Beacon manufactures more than 200 generic drugs and 65 oncology products. In each year, Beacon is introducing more than 15-20 Hi-Tech new products.

Beacon is the first company in Bangladesh to start export of cancer drugs. The company is exporting its products in Asia, Africa and Latin America. After meeting the local demand, Beacon is exporting its medicine to many countries of Asia, Africa, Europe & Latin America. Beacon is public limited company listed in Dhaka & Chittagong stock exchange. About 2000 people are working in this company.

