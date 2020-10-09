Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Get information on beaches in the UK and Ireland where bathing water quality is monitored. Easily search for beaches by name, see those that are closest to your location or browse using the map.
The following information is provided for each beach:
- A photo and description.
- The location on a map.
- Bathing water quality rating (from 'Poor' to 'Excellent').
- Live tide levels and tide times for the next three days.