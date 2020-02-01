X

Beach Wallpapers - HD & 4K Backgrounds for Android

By SiriApps Free

Developer's Description

By SiriApps

Beach Wallpapers an Android app specially made for beautiful Beach wallpapers from All around the world which includes sunset & sunrises at beaches, Aerial drone shots of famous beaches and many more stunning backgrounds.

Features:

Recent > This is where you see latest updated wallpapers

Popular > Popular wallpapers sorted based on user downloads

Random > Random wallpapers shuffled every hour

Simple & user-friendly interface

Download high quality premium beach wallpapers for free

Daily updates

Super-fast & lightweight app

All wallpapers are suitable for HD, QHD and 4K resolution mobile phones

Option to clear cache to make app loading faster and save memory & battery

Option to Share/Send wallpapers through various apps like Whatsapp, Mail, Skype and much more..

Save your favorite wallpapers and access them through "Favorites"

In-app purchase available to remove ads for life-time

Stay glued for more spectacular beach backgrounds and we bet you will be amazed

We are thankful for all of your support and always welcome your feedback and suggestions

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.5

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 2.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping