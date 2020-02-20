Remastered Version of Bayou Island - Point and Click Adventure (first released September 2016). New and improved gameplay!

Make your way through this thrilling old school style point and click adventure game and try to solve the mysterious circumstances plaguing Bayou Island.

Help an unknown captain make his way through the mysterious Bayou Island and try to find a way back to his ship. Solve the various puzzles and talk with the island's inhabitants to uncover what is really going on. But is something sinister afoot? Who is telling the truth? Who can you really trust? Using your logic is the only way you're going to win. This has been made with the love and inspiration of the point and click adventure games of the 90s.

Bayou Island is completely free-to-play and there are no in-game purchases.

Features:

- This app is free-to-play and there are no in-game purchases

- New and improved easy to use Point and Click user interface

- Gorgeous graphics

- Beautifully composed original music

- Easy to use controls

- Rich storyline which progresses when each puzzle is solved

Point and Click games were very popular back in the 90's and we believe it's due a comeback.

Bayou Island Part 2 has also been released now. A brand new Point and Click compass navigation system has been implemented on both versions. Now you are only shown the relevant options based on an npc, object or scenerary item.

ANDY-HOWARD.COM

Facebook = http://fb.me/andyhowardgames

Twitter = https://twitter.com/andyhowardgames

Development Blog = http://andyhowardgames.blogspot.co.uk/