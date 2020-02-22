X

Need to see a doctor but dont want to leave the house? BayCareAnywhere connects you with board-certified doctors anytime from anywhere for just $59 per visit.

No more waiting weeks for an appointment or spending hours in a waiting room. The doctor is available wherever you are. 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Get BayCareAnywhere

Step 1: Download the app and create your account

Step 2: Choose your doctor and start your virtual visit within minutes

Step 4: Feel better!

Patients age 2 and older can be examined by a board-certified doctor for common conditions such as:

Cold/flu

Cough

Sore throat

Allergies

Sinus infection

Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

And more

If the doctor determines that you need to be seen in-person, you can print your patient summary and present it at any BayCare Urgent Care Center to receive a $59 discount off your visit.

