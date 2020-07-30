Sign in to add and modify your software
Last man standing wins the game!
Fun short battles, very easy to control. One hit, one kill!
Shoot is automatic, just move your way around, use fast forward and collect bonuses.
Start with rookie oppponents and try to climb to the top league where only best players can compete.
Warning, the play ground shrinks as the battle progresses, providing short and fun sessions.