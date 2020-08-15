Join or Sign In

Battle Royale.io - Zombie Survival for Android

GamingBatlle

Attack Zombie and try To Survive.

All fans of battlegrounds are dedicated to: Battle Royale: Survival Zombie - this is a huge fight in the deathmatch mode. Modifying the 2d top-down zombie shooter takes you to a world where you have to fight for your own life and fight zombies to Survive.

100 of the bravest players and one arena. You have to play in one of two teams: for the survivors or zombies. Walking zombies against players.

Here everyone saves himself, but who are you?

Go into the houses, destroy objects, collect prey, but dont waste time in vain - the survival zone decreases faster.

FEATURES:

shooter

pubfg

battle royale

deathmatch

surviv

io games

attack zombies

take medical element

TO WEAPON!

Your main goal is survival. Fist fights are funny, but with weapons your chances will be much higher if you are a person. The zombies have only their hands and teeth.

Automata, pistols, guns and snipers will diversify your game. But do not forget to stock up with cartridges! They have the property to end at the most inopportune moment.

DEATH ZONE

Collecting loot on the battlegrounds and dealing with opponents in this fun 2D battle shooter zombies, dont forget about the deadly zone. You'd better be inside the circle when the time comes.

If you love io games: surviv, then this Battle Royale zombie is specially for you.

Enjoy Our 2D Game.

Can you stay the last survivor?

TRY TO DO IT!

Enjoy Playing And thanks For Rate Us.

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
