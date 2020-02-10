Welcome to the game of dragons with battle and training. Become the best trainer of dragons and lead your army of dragons to win the epic battle. Boost your strategy, train your own dragons to fly fast & learn well to hunt your prey. Upgrade your dragon, unlock achievements start your adventure. Choose your warriors and make the real victory or defeat.

Each dragon has its own special look, skills and personality.

***This game is completely localized with Chinese, Vietnamese & English***

Features :

All in 1 game - Train, fly, customize your dragons for test arena & battle.

A wide variety of dragons, upgrade hungry creatures.

Maintain your health and energy by eating and drinking in training mode.

Increase your level with experience points gained from combat, hunting.

Real war gameplay with 3 types of environments - Snow, Lava, Desert.

We are getting happier with each of your feedback. hafizsajid001@gmail.com