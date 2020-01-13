About write Browser's history and bookmarks permission: the "History cleaner"(Menu->History cleaner) function need it.

Old name:Battery Doctor to Save Battery or Battery saver.

If it forces close,please Clear the data of Battery Dr on the "Manage Applications" screen or uninstall and reinstall it.

---Extend your Battery life---

Do you want to make your battery stronger?Dr.Battery can help you to save power.Download the battery app now!

Improve your Battey life!Max your Battery life.Make your phone faster and smoother.

Help you to kill tasks quickly and reset your phone easily!

Show battery health,temperature,talktime etc.

To improve your phone's battery,you should kill running tasks,adjust screen brightness(volume),turn off wifi, gps, bluetooth,Auto-sync etc.

Battery Dr saver is the best Battery Improver/Battery Booster/battery saver tool.As your Battery Helper,it helps you to improve battery life .

Includes: Power Management(Battery Management),Battery Notifier, Battery Monitor,Power Control,task killer.

---Battery Information/Battery Watcher---

Displays the battery status, battery information and so on.

Displays the health and the temperature of the battery.

Full charge alarm

Show Battery Usage

Battery Time displays the remaining time(battery's running time) for:TalkTime(2G/3G/4G),AudioTime,VideoTime,Web Surfing Time and Idle Time.

Battery indicator

Reset Battery Profile

---About Full Charge---

1:Be sure that your battery power is less than 20%,and then launch this app and plug the charger cable.

2:Recharge your battery directly to 100% with no pause.

3:It will alert you when charging is complete.

---Settings:---

With the Settings,you can extend Battery Life(boost Battery Life).It improves your Battery Performance.

Set screen timeout time

Volume control:Ringer volume,Notification volume,Media volume,Alarm volume,Voice call volume,System volume.

Set screen brightness.

Ringer control:Silent mode,Vibration mode,Sound only mode.

GPS receiver/ GPS setting

2G/3G togglemobile data

Set Wi-Fi/wifi,Bluetooth,Auto-sync data,Airplane mode

---Task Killer/advanced task manager---

The task killer like ATK allows you to kill processes on your Android quickly . The best process manager.

Simple,quick to use

Memory booster/ram booster.

Ignore list

Show the memory

Notification in the status bar

one-click task killer widget

app manager:Switch to/Detail/Uninstall apps.

---Other functions---

Search history eraser(history cleaner):

1 click to clear search history and all cached files.

1 tap to erase history data ,delete web Browser history,clipboard data etc. Cleanup your phone.