Batman is a very famous film so this screen lock is for every batman film and batman game lovers.

So you know about joker.Joker is the main villain of this film so Batman always try to lose this joker.

Today batman is a most popular character so there are many batman Lego games in the internet because of this reason

our team created this batman screen locker.

so what is a screen locker?

we use screen lockers to get a attraction for our mobile screen. There are many mobile screen lockers but our specialty is

we created this mobile application for batman, superman, spiderman, flash, super woman lovers. This application can be used as screen for kids because

kids love cartoon and heroes. And this is a hd screen locker.