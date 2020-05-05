Zombie's little brother Monster Banana Jelly has also come to your device. With the Bat Jelly PBJT meme button you can dance non-stop to the rhythm of the bat of Peanut Butter Time, and in the style of Halloween. The most terrifying but fun version of the song of the banana dancer as in the night of the dead . It's time to eat Jelly Peanut Butter!

With this application you will get:

- Interactive yellow bat button PBJT

- Sinister and scary song of the Peanut Butter Jelly Time in the halloween version

- Animated gif of Bat Jelly dancing

- Night of the dead background enchanted to make the meme experience better

In addition, by installing this app you will get premium and extra features such as:

* Share the sound by whatsapp, twitter, facebook, other social networks and chat or email apps

* Download the sound in local storage of the device to listen to the song and dance whenever you want, or put it as ringtone or notification

* Share the app with your friends!

Download the PBJT Bat Jelly meme button now and dance the best enchanted song nonstop!