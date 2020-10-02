Sign in to add and modify your software
You need to move bat with your finger to touch the ball and keep ball out of the ground, ball should not be put down in the play ground. make high score and challenge your friends to chase the score like in real cricket match. this is simple but very interesting and simple game.
How To Play:
Move the Bat to Hit The Ball
Get Score As Much As You Can
Very Simple But Interesting Game