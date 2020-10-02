Join or Sign In

Bat & Ball for iOS

By Ninder Singh Free

Developer's Description

By Ninder Singh

You need to move bat with your finger to touch the ball and keep ball out of the ground, ball should not be put down in the play ground. make high score and challenge your friends to chase the score like in real cricket match. this is simple but very interesting and simple game.

How To Play:

Move the Bat to Hit The Ball

Get Score As Much As You Can

Very Simple But Interesting Game

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
