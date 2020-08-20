Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Basketball Wallpapers & HD Backgrounds for Android

By HD Wallpapers Backgrounds Studio Free

Developer's Description

By HD Wallpapers Backgrounds Studio

Basketball Wallpapers & HD Backgrounds is the best app for Basketball wallpapers lovers. If you are a sports fan, and get crazy about NBA and Champions League players. You will love this app specially designed for basketball lovers.

This application has collected a lot of wallpapers about the NBA, you can easily use these basketball wallpapers as your phone background. And we guarantee they are free.

All you need to do is download and enjoy it!

Main features of Basketball Wallpapers & HD Backgrounds :

- Add NBA Wallpapers to favorites and create your own list.

- Update the NBA wallpaper images from time to time to ensure that basketball fans have the latest and greatest basketball wallpapers as background

- The app is designed for Android phones and tablets, so the app can be used at any screen size or screen resolution

- Easily set up all your favorite wallpapers on the lock screen.

We know you love everything about basketball. We try our best to provide the highest quality NBA Wallpapers as we can. By downloading this app you'll get the biggest collection of basketball Wallpapers.

The journey of the Basketball Wallpapers & HD Backgrounds application is just beginning. In addition, with the regular updating of wallpaper, there will be more and more magical functions.

Advice and support are welcomed here, We listen to all your ideas. If you have any requests or find any bugs, feel free to send them to us through (

HDWallpapers.feedback@outlook.com), we will try our best to meet your expectations! And if you like this app please rate it.

DISCLAIMER :

All logos/images/names are copyrights of their perspective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. Any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored. This app is mainly for entertainment and for all Basketball Wallpapers & HD Backgrounds fans to enjoy these basketball wallpapers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now