BaseFEX Exchange is the industry's leading crypto futures exchange with an emphasis on the original crypto value that we hold dear: Privacy, Transparent, Decentralized, Secure, Boundless and People-powered.

Crafted by experts and blockchain enthusiasts, we dedicate ourselves to build the Next-Gen crypto futures trading platform that is not only friendly to both beginners and professionals alike but also upholds the true meaning of crypto technology.

With a daily trading volume exceeds $800 million and the only crypto futures exchange to score an A+ in Mozilla's Observatory Test, we are your go-to choice when comes to the crypto futures trading. Join our global crypto futures trading community, to become a professional crypto trader.

BaseFEX Features:

- Available Pairs: BTC&USD BTC&USDT ETH&BTC ETH&USDT XRP&BTC BCH&BTC LTC&BTC BNB&BTC

- USDT settlement to mitigate BTC volatility

- 100% Cold Storage - All your assets are held in multi-signature cold wallets. All withdrawals are checked manually.

- Support Perpetual Contract - Hold as Long as You Want

- Comprehensive API Supports Millions of Trades per Second

- BitMEX without overload, Deribit without downtimes

- 24/7 Customer Support with Finance Professionals

- Industrys Lowest Taker Fees on BTCUSD and BTCUSDT

Support Email: support@basefex.com

