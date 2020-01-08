BaseFEX Exchange is the industry's leading crypto futures exchange with an emphasis on the original crypto value that we hold dear: Privacy, Transparent, Decentralized, Secure, Boundless and People-powered.
Crafted by experts and blockchain enthusiasts, we dedicate ourselves to build the Next-Gen crypto futures trading platform that is not only friendly to both beginners and professionals alike but also upholds the true meaning of crypto technology.
With a daily trading volume exceeds $800 million and the only crypto futures exchange to score an A+ in Mozilla's Observatory Test, we are your go-to choice when comes to the crypto futures trading. Join our global crypto futures trading community, to become a professional crypto trader.
BaseFEX Features:
- Available Pairs: BTC&USD BTC&USDT ETH&BTC ETH&USDT XRP&BTC BCH&BTC LTC&BTC BNB&BTC
- USDT settlement to mitigate BTC volatility
- 100% Cold Storage - All your assets are held in multi-signature cold wallets. All withdrawals are checked manually.
- Support Perpetual Contract - Hold as Long as You Want
- Comprehensive API Supports Millions of Trades per Second
- BitMEX without overload, Deribit without downtimes
- 24/7 Customer Support with Finance Professionals
- Industrys Lowest Taker Fees on BTCUSD and BTCUSDT
Support Email: support@basefex.com
