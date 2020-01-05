The official App of Barry's International. Download the App today to find your Barry's classes. From the App, you can view your studio locations and class schedules, review your existing reservations, buy classes, manage your account and more. Find a studio near you, where you can work (out) hard, get results, and have fun. (And oh, by the way, our high intensity work out has been known to burn up to 1,000 calories in one class.)