Free trial for new members! Barre West Online is your all-in-1 fitness app. Get stronger, leaner and more flexible with at home workouts and mobility classes. New videos released every single week.

TRY 7 DAYS OF UNLIMITED CLASSES FOR FREE!

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION $19.99 P/MO

GET 2 MONTHS FREE WHEN YOU PAY ANNUALLY $199.99 P/YR

GET TONS OF VARIETY

Your on demand library includes ballet barre fitness, pilates, yoga, cardio and hiit classes. Get a total body workout in 25 minutes or less. Follow our custom workout programs and challenges for beach body results in 30 days or less.

GET TRAINED BY ELITE TRAINERS

Barre West Online app includes specialty at home workout programs for pelvic floor, core, arms, glutes, legs, PLUS prenatal and postnatal workouts.

GET INCREDIBLE RESULTS

Avoid injury and maximize results with an at home workout program that is low impact on joints and the best way to increase core strength. Feel challenged and motivated by expert barre fitness, pilates, yoga and mobility instructors every single day.

GET READY TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS PROGRAM

Whether you are just starting an exercise journey or looking for a new challenge - the Barre West program will elevate your fitness to a new level. More than just looking great, you will feel incredible from the inside out.

-Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation purchase.

-Subscription automatically renews unless auto renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the current period.

-Account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of current period, and identify the cost of renewal.

-Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase.

-Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Terms of Service:

https://www.barrewestonline.com/page/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy:

https://www.barrewestonline.com/page/privacy/

DISCLAIMER:

You will be required to sign up for an auto-renewable In-App Purchase before you are granted access to non-paid features and content. To not be charged please cancel your subscription before your trial ends.