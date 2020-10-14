Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Barre West | Online for iOS

By Barre West Online Free

Developer's Description

By Barre West Online

Free trial for new members! Barre West Online is your all-in-1 fitness app. Get stronger, leaner and more flexible with at home workouts and mobility classes. New videos released every single week.

TRY 7 DAYS OF UNLIMITED CLASSES FOR FREE!

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION $19.99 P/MO

GET 2 MONTHS FREE WHEN YOU PAY ANNUALLY $199.99 P/YR

GET TONS OF VARIETY

Your on demand library includes ballet barre fitness, pilates, yoga, cardio and hiit classes. Get a total body workout in 25 minutes or less. Follow our custom workout programs and challenges for beach body results in 30 days or less.

GET TRAINED BY ELITE TRAINERS

Barre West Online app includes specialty at home workout programs for pelvic floor, core, arms, glutes, legs, PLUS prenatal and postnatal workouts.

GET INCREDIBLE RESULTS

Avoid injury and maximize results with an at home workout program that is low impact on joints and the best way to increase core strength. Feel challenged and motivated by expert barre fitness, pilates, yoga and mobility instructors every single day.

GET READY TO FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS PROGRAM

Whether you are just starting an exercise journey or looking for a new challenge - the Barre West program will elevate your fitness to a new level. More than just looking great, you will feel incredible from the inside out.

-Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation purchase.

-Subscription automatically renews unless auto renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the current period.

-Account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of current period, and identify the cost of renewal.

-Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase.

-Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Terms of Service:

https://www.barrewestonline.com/page/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy:

https://www.barrewestonline.com/page/privacy/

DISCLAIMER:

You will be required to sign up for an auto-renewable In-App Purchase before you are granted access to non-paid features and content. To not be charged please cancel your subscription before your trial ends.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple TV.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now