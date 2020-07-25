Here at Barnham Kebab & Pizza House we are constantly striving to improve our service and quality in order to give our customers the very best experience. As a result, we are finally proud to unveil and introduce our latest improvement, our new online ordering App! You can now relax at home and order your favourite, freshly prepared meals from Barnham Kebab & Pizza House, online. You can even pay online!

Barnham Kebab & Pizza House in Barnham will always be offering great food at affordable prices. Please feel free to browse our new App and place your order online. Remember to check our new online ordering site to get up to date prices and exclusive special offers, limited to our online customers only!

Thank you for visiting Barnham Kebab & Pizza House in Barnham, West Sussex. We hope you enjoy our online ordering App and your food.