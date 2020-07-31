Join or Sign In

Barcode Scanner & QR Reader for Android

By Scan PRO Free

Developer's Description

By Scan PRO

Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader was created with one goal in mind, to be the fastest QR & barcode scanner out there. Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader is a must have app for every Android device. Barcodes and QR codes are everywhere!

Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader was designed with average user in mind and is extremely easy to use; simply point your device to QR or barcode you wish to scan and app will automatically detect it and scan it.

Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader was designed to scan and read all barcode types including matrix barcode QR and all widely used types of QR such as text, url, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi, ISBN, UPC, EAN, product and many other formats. After scan user is provided with only the most relevant information for individual QR or Barcode type so user can take appropriate action. User can even use Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader to scan coupons and coupon codes to receive discounts and save money on future purchases.

Use Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader in shops to compare prices with online retailers and save money.

Barcode Scanner & QR Code Reader is the only barcode scanner app you will ever need!

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

