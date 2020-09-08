Scan and enter barcodes and QR codes into any app with this android barcode scanner keyboard! Download Barcode & QR code Keyboard, the best barcodescanner keyboard available on Google Play.

The innovative Barcode & QR code Keyboard enables you to scan barcode and QR code data directly into apps. The scanned data appears immediately - as typed by yourself - in the active input field of the app you are currently using. Barcode & QR code Keyboard also includes functionality for multiple barcodes and QR codes scanned at a time.

Barcode & QR code Keyboard can scan and read all QR / barcode types including text, URL, ISBN, product, contact, calendar, email, location, Wi-Fi and many other formats.

PRO version available here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nikosoft.nikokeyboardpro

BULK/ENTERPRISE LICENSING

For clients with volume license requirements, we can offer a bulk-license version of the app (no Google account required).

Customized or OEM versions are available on request.

Please contact nikola.antonov77@gmail.com

Key Features:

Universal app works best on any Android device including tabs

This barcodescanner keyboard is free

Simple and easy to use bar code, QR code scanner

Flashlight supported

Easy step by step installation

How to use it:

Turn on automatic search in options and the keyboard automatically will suggest a quick Google search for each barcode or QR code that is captured.

Turn on auto-submit functionality in options and the Barcode & QR code keyboard will automatically create an Intent with One of the following actions: Go/Search/Enter/Next etc. after each Barcode or QR code that is captured. (Actions depend on the Input field type)

Turn on Rest support! Enter your desired URL and credentials (optional) and choose what event you want each Barcode or QR code data to be sent!

Turn on Transform to link option! This will help you share your captured Barcode or QR code data as Google search link!

Niko Barcode & QR code scanner keyboard is extremely easy to use! It reads the following barcode formats:

1D barcodes: EAN-13, EAN-8, UPC-A, UPC-E, Code-39, Code-93, Code-128, ITF, Codabar

2D barcodes: QR Code, Data Matrix, PDF-417, AZTEC

- REST Service support functionality ( Send scanned data to any web URL you want! )

- Specify on what event you want this keyboard to send POST Request

- Enter username and password if your API is private

- Front camera scanning functionality ( bad scanning performance )

REST Configuration

1. Choose an event on which you want the barcode value to be sent.

2. Type in your desired URL to send the data to.

JSON POST example:

{"barcode_data":"123457","username":"niko keyboard","password":"1234"}

