Barcelona News & Scores for Android

By Krrish Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Krrish Studios

It's free, fast and will let you follow your team wherever you go.

All championships and leagues where FC Barcelona take part:

- La Liga,

- Champions League,

- Copa del Rey,

- UEFA and Spain Super Cups,

- friendly matches.

There's more to come in the next updates, so - Visca el Bara!!

This application is not an official one and is not created by or endorsed by or otherwise related to the club. It is created and supported by FC Barcelona fans for other supporters of the club.

We are open for cooperation. You can contact us with any questions or suggestions at our email:

kkrrish2710@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
