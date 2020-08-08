Free classifieds in Barcelona, Spain. Find the latest ads for personals, textbooks, electronics, cars, clothing, apparel, collectibles, sporting goods, digital cameras and more for sale.

Barcelona Marketplace is completely free. You can log in to publish your ads and listing using your social network account. The easiest way to buy and sell and get cash for your gently-used items. Also, you can advertise services, jobs, buying or selling, to let or to hire. Use this great mobile classified to search everything into your local area.

See offer from around cities like: Granollers, Badalona, Tarragona, Girona, Matar, Sabadell, Molins de Rey, Rub and much more.

Find a room to share or to rent, contact an English teacher or offer your language exchange, sell old furniture or search any item to buy.

Contact the seller through the application chat and negotiate directly and with confidence.

If you are working, studying or living in Barcelona and you come from abroad, you must install this app. Place a free ad now or find a bargain item. We also have jobs, property, and cars for sale.