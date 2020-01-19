Discover & Book the best Salons in your city. Book appointment at your desired salon, save time and avail exciting discounts.

What you can do?

* View All Salons & Barbers (both Men & Women)

* Search Near by Salons based on current location

* View Salon Details

* View Salon Services along with rates if given

* Select Services + Select Date & Time

* Book an Appointment

* Avail Discounts

* Share your experience on Facebook

www.barber.pk is an initiative to bring salons and customers one step ahead towards each other. The app empowers the user to view all the salons as well as near by salons based on user's current location. User will be able to see all the relevent details needed and can place a booking in a very easy way.

Connect with barbers | Connect customer with barber

Web: http://www.barber.pk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SalonsPk

Facebook: https://fb.com/SalonsPk