X

Barber.pk for Android

By Barber.pk Team Free

Developer's Description

By Barber.pk Team

Discover & Book the best Salons in your city. Book appointment at your desired salon, save time and avail exciting discounts.

What you can do?

* View All Salons & Barbers (both Men & Women)

* Search Near by Salons based on current location

* View Salon Details

* View Salon Services along with rates if given

* Select Services + Select Date & Time

* Book an Appointment

* Avail Discounts

* Share your experience on Facebook

www.barber.pk is an initiative to bring salons and customers one step ahead towards each other. The app empowers the user to view all the salons as well as near by salons based on user's current location. User will be able to see all the relevent details needed and can place a booking in a very easy way.

Connect with barbers | Connect customer with barber

Web: http://www.barber.pk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SalonsPk

Facebook: https://fb.com/SalonsPk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping