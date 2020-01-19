Barber Hair Cutting Salon: Mustache & Beard Shave Game play

If you want to become barber and love hair cutting and beard shave plus mustache, then welcome to play hair salon games from the makers of hair cutting games and beard shaving games. Your barber shop duty is to cut the hairs with different hair styles according to the choice of your customers plus do face facial and massage in barber shop games and boys & girls makeover games. Become expert hair cutter of famous hair cutting shop and use sharp blade and scissor carefully without any cut during hair cutting and shave of customers.

Beard Salon & Hair Cutting Games provides you chance to become hair style specialist in very new hair salon games 2018.Now perform beard shave duty or beard trimming plus eyes makeup in fashion salon games. You can earn smart cash because your customers are film celebrities and fashion designers. In this hair salon game, make beard makeover & mustache makeover with sharp blade and shaving cream and use trimming machine to remove short hairs.

Barber Hair Cutting Salon: Mustache & Beard Shave features:

Different hair salon games levels

Many hair styling tools like trimmers, scissor, comb & electric razor

Become a real barber in hair salon barber shop game

Engaging gameplay and unique sound effects of hair cutting games