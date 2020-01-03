X

BarMaker - Creating/Scanning QR Code and Barcode for Android

Developer's Description

BarMaker is a convenient tool that help you create/scan QR Code or Barcode images. You can use it to create/scan QR Code from contacts, clipboard and text. You can connect external USB Camera to scan barcode. You can also push the result into PC after scanned and visit the Scanning Result from PC/Mac's browser. After you have created it, you can share the QR Code or Barcode image with you friends, or output to printer directly. Finally, you can make a widget from barcode and put it on desktop or lockscreen. It also supports scanning for white barcodes on black background.

BarMaker supports following formats:

QR Code

Code-39

Code-128

EAN-8

EAN-13

ITF

UPC-A

Codabar

PDF 417

Aztec

DataMatrix

What's new in version 9.6

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 9.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

