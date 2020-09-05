We built it just for youour loyal fans! Earn points with each order and use them for food, drinks, and more. You earn 10 points for every $1 you spend here. As a welcome gift, you receive an automatic 500 points. Refer a friend for an additional 500!

Originally from the Fujian province in southeast China, Chef Ting Lin grew up enjoying juicy pork, egg cream, and red bean bao. After starting his own family in America, Ting wanted to make baozi for his daughter, and began to consider how he could share the traditions and flavors of his childhood with all of his family and friends. Following years of research, including trips to China to learn different baozi styles, Ting developed his own bao menu using authentic dough and delicious fillings.

In 2017, Ting and co-founder Alex Wu established Bao'd Up, which now has four Austin locations in Mueller Aldrich, Sunset Valley, UT West Campus, and on Burnet Road. The popular fast casual eateries specialize in high quality Chinese comfort food, created with ease, accessibility, and freshness in mind.

The Baod Up menu offers signature baozi made in-house daily, authentic regional noodle dishes, delicious boba teas, and so much more. Baod Up is committed to sharing the familiar flavors of Chinese cuisinewhile including a thoughtful variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free optionsand is on a mission to redefine Chinese takeout in the US.