Create attractive posters in 3 simple steps.

Create and use banners for personal or commercial projects for FREE!

How to Create banners/posters using Slika:

- With Slika you can create banners either from scratch or use the ready-made pre-designed templates. Choose backgrounds from 1000's of plain/pattern designs or browse from millions of free stock images and design.

- Add objects to your backgrounds/templates from more than 10,000+ design elements like icons, shapes, stickers, characters, typography, frames, concept-based designs, vectors, and doodles.

- Adjust the colour, size, the glow of the elements to match your backgrounds and brand tone.

- Add Custom text on your banners from 100+ fonts, choose the colours, adjust the size, add outline and change the font styles.

- Finish - Your banner is now ready to share on social platforms or embed on Websites or emailers that you send to your subscribers.

All of it for free of cost.

Free vs Premium:

Slika is a free banner/poster making app where you can create the most impressive trending banners at no cost.

Few of the graphics in the app are accessible only for premium users under monthly, half-yearly or an annual subscription plan. With a premium subscription, you will unlock the entire free and pro content and create unlimited banners. Which means you need not pay every time you create or download a banner.

Slika Features:

- Extensive Collection of backgrounds like Plain, Custom , Slika Photos and Free Stock images.

- 100+ Fonts

- 10,000+ Design Elements

- Choose from a variety of icons, shapes, stickers, frames, characters, vectors, doodles, typography and Concept-based creative Designs.

- Add Backgrounds from your phone(Mobile) gallery.

- Add your brand logo to every banner you make.

- No Slika Watermark, Even for free users.

- Create as many banners you want for free of cost.

- Share on Social media or store to your Device.

-Use for Commercial or Personal Projects.

Type of Banners you can create, Choose by Platform or by Ratio:

By Ratio:

1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3.

By Platform:

Facebook cover Photo (851X315)

Facebook Post (1200X630)

Facebook Single image (1200X628)

Facebook Carousel Post (1080X1080)

Facebook Event Banner (1920X1080)

Instagram Post (1080X1080)

Instagram Stories (1080X1920)

Instagram Portrait (1080X1350)

Instagram banner (1080X566)

Twitter Cover(1500X500)

Twitter Post (1200X627)

Twitter Conversational Ads (800X320)

Twitter Image Cards (800X418)

Youtube Channel Art (2560X1440)

Youtube Video Thumbnail (1280X720)

Linkedin Hero Image (1128X376)

Linkedin Cover Image (1536X768)

Linkedin Blog Post (1200X675)

Snapchat (1080X1920)

Email Template (600X200)

Google+ Cover (1080X608)

Pinterest Pin (736X1128)

Tumblr Graphic (500X750)

Infographic (600X1800)

Website Banner (800X1200)