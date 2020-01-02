X

BankOnUs is a one-stop solution for all your insurance and banking products in the UAE. The app comes with very powerful and intuitive features that make it easy to sign up for new products and effectively utilize it. For example, when someone buys a policy from bankonus.com they get access to the app and will be able to view the nearest hospital/pharmacy/clinic to visit, based on their current location. Also, users who purchase a saving insurance policy will be able to view their payment history and valuation of current investment.

Your documents wallet. Download your policies and other important documents such as emirates id, car registration card and etc.

Track your current policy status.

Get location information to the nearest hospital/pharmacy/clinic for your health plans.

View your payment history and current valuation for saving plans.

Your go-to emergency numbers lists.

