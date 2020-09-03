Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app is basically Index Option & Future ( Bank Nifty/Nifty Option & Future) with almost profitable calls but sometimes due to market volatility maybe stop loss but immediately recovery calls provided.
India's best index option & future annalist provide tips on a daily basis like intra-day or sometimes holding calls.
With the 90% of Index option accuracy, we recommend the best service of Index Option & Future.