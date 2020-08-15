Join or Sign In

(Bangla|English|Arabic Alphabet) for Android

By Md.Burhan Uddin Free

Dekhi-o-Shikhi, that's an App to discover ways to examine and write Bangla,English and Arabic Alphabet with animation, interactivity and audio, is right here to assist children study Bengali,English and Arabic Bornomala. This Android App is the first-rate answer to the question, "the way to study Bengali,English and Arabic alphabet without difficulty?. It is a self-motivated learning and reading platform. anybody, both youngsters or adults, can examine the Bengali ,English and Arabic alphabet with their accurate pronunciation and and begin to study analyzing and writing Bangla in a fun and interactive way through the Dekhi-o-Pori Android App.

Users can learn not only Bengali letters but words and their spellings and also can practice handwriting using their fingers as a pen. The Dekhi-o-pori Android App is especially suited for pre-school children, just beginning to learn the language and for adults, who wish to learn as well. Also, you dont need any kind of internet connection or mobile internet to use this app. You can use it offline. Best preschool learning app for toddlers, also good for any early childhood education stage.Good luck.

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

