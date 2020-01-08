The Bangkok Metro Guide and MRT & BTS Route Planner is the quick and easy way to navigate your way into and around the city using the subway and Skytrain services.
Key features:
- Accurate and up-to-date subway and Skytrain maps
- Quick and convenient route planer with travel time and distance information
- Exact trip cost calculator
- Find the nearest subway or Skytrain station to you using the Augmented Reality function
- Useful information about routes, prices and payment options
- Works offline.
