Bangalore Traffic Challan/Fine Checker & RC Info for Android

By Ansoftsys apps Free

Developer's Description

By Ansoftsys apps

With Bangalore Traffic Challan/Fine checker app you can easily track Karnataka vehicle pending fines and as well as you can pay them online.

App Features:

Single tap to find the vehicle list of Traffic fine history.

Share the fine details to your friend easily.

The app saves your previous history.

This app can be helpful to you in the following situations:

Ensure you are driving a traffic fine free vehicle.

To get a traffic fine history of the vehicle before you wish to buy used bike/car.

So why not to make our Bangalore, Karnataka the best place to drive by using this

Bangalore Traffic Challan/Fine checker app to track our vehicle Traffic fines.

Disclaimer

Traffic Fine checker for Bangalore, Karnataka is developed and maintained by an independent team and NOT Bangalore Traffic Police. The information about traffic violations is obtained from authentic Traffic Police sources and is fully reliable. The payment button link in the app will take you to www.bangaloretrafficpolice.gov.in website where you can enter vehicle number to pay your fines.

Have a safe and happy driving.

What's new in version 1.0.52

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.52

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

